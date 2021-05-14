U.S. Military Aircraft and Ships Look Stunning on the Alaska Background

F/A-18F Super Hornets, AH-1Z Vipers, the USS San Diego and the USS Somerset are just some of the main characters that showed off their abilities in the majestic Alaska surroundings, during Northern Edge. This military exercise hosted by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, on behalf of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is a complex demonstration of joint forces interoperability - U.S. troops from the Air Force, the Marine Corps and the Army worked together to enhance their combat effectiveness.The Gulf of Alaska was selected as a great location for NE21, which takes place once every 2 years, because it offers the best conditions for realistic was scenarios. A place that offers so much space, that provides a one-of-a-kind cold-water training environment and that is also close to already existing Army training areas, could only be a perfect choice for this type of complex operations. According to John Mosher, U.S. Navy Environmental Program Manager, some of the exercises include weapons training, aerial surveillance, submarine detection and location and vessel searching.During the first week of NE21, over 300 aircraft launches and traps were conducted by aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and squadrons on the carrier completed more than 830 flight hours. Other ships that participated are the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), as well as transport docks USS San Diego (LPD 22) and USS Somerset (LPD 25). They played an important part in the operations led by the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG).In total, 240 aircraft, 6 ships and almost 15,000 U.S. service members were involved in this year’s Northern Edge edition, testing their abilities and improving their cooperation in the beautiful but challenging environment of Alaska.