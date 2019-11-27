Truck Pirate Steals 20 Tons of Milka Chocolate in Major Candy Heist

More on this:

1 With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck

2 Truck Pirates: How Jack Sparrows of Our Time Chase Treasures

3 Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave

4 Truck Pirate Honored With Bronze Statues of Self and Audi SQ7 Next to His Grave

5 Eggtastrophe: 136,000 Eggs Spill from Semi Onto the Highway in Pennsylvania