Toyota Unveils World's First Hybrid Boat For Leisure Activities

 
3 Apr 2017, 13:51 UTC ·
Toyota will conduct a long-term feasibility study on hybrid boats, and the Japanese company has already unveiled a prototype.
The single photo of Toyota’s Hybrid vessel showcases the world’s first leisure craft fitted with a parallel hybrid system. This may not be impressive to some of you, but it is a significant venture in the world of ships.

It is also important if you look at the context of regular leisure boats, most powered by diesel engines that do not comply with the strictest emissions standards applicable to automobiles.

On the contrary, most diesel engines used in ships are not clean by any means, and they produce more CO2 and NOx, along with other harmful substances, than the average diesel engined car built over two decades ago.

Similar things can be written about massive ships fitted with huge engines, and the kind of fuel used in the marine industry is not meant to be as clean as the one available for road users.

This craft can run on electric power alone, and it can also be operated in a hybrid mode. The Japanese corporation has borrowed one of the completed prototypes to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, with no charge, to conduct the maintenance process of piers and port facilities.

The idea is to have the vessel used in real life conditions by users who can provide detailed feedback. The technical designation of this craft is Ponam-28V, and it will also be employed during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Visitors of Japan’s capital city, along with its residents, will be able to experience Toyota’s Hybrid crafts as this model will also be employed for canal tours at the Port of Tokyo.

The end objective is to create a hybrid propulsion system for boats of various sizes and capacities, which will operate more efficiently than a diesel engine.

Peak output of the 3.0-liter engine is 260 HP, while its electric assistant delivers 36 kW (48 HP) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft). The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 11 kWh, and it runs at 304 Volts.
