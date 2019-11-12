autoevolution
 
Even if you don’t know anything about music, it’s probably safe to assume that you’ve heard one or two things about the legendary Elvis Presley.

Riding With the King: What Cars Did Elvis Have in His Garage?

Named the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis usually needs no introduction. Pioneering and popularizing rock and roll music, he was one of the most influential, bestselling artists of the 20th century. Having a life-long love affair with cars, Elvis had an extensive range of automobiles, so many in fact that it was enough to start a Car Museum in Graceland to house them all. Here’s a look at the vehicles he was usually associated with after becoming an international icon:1955 Cadillac Fleetwood Series 60
If you could associate the King with just a single car manufacturer, it would definitely be Cadillac. In March of 1955, Elvis purchased his very first, a used 1954 model, in pink and white. But soon after the purchase, the car caught fire and burned to the ground. Thankfully, Elvis and his girlfriend managed to escape unharmed.

He then promptly replaced it with another, bigger Fleetwood sedan that came in blue. This one was even more quickly repainted pink, this time a special custom shade created by his neighbor called "Elvis Rose." The second pink Cadillac only lasted a few months as his bandmate Scotty drove it into a pickup truck that fall. Luckily the car wasn't totaled, so Elvis had it repaired, freshly repainted and gave it to his mother as a gift.

During his career, he continued to drive the pink Fleetwood on occasion, as his mother did not own a driver’s license. According to the Elvis’s Cadillacs website, his pink and white 1955 Cadillac was his favorite and it has been on display at the Graceland museum since 1982.


1973 Stutz Blackhawk III

The Stutz Blackhawk is one of Elvis’ most famous rides and also the last car he ever drove through the gates of Graceland. The car had a 7.5-liter V8 engine that generated 425 horsepower, a red leather interior, and an 18-karat gold trim package to suit a king.

Though the model was discontinued in 1930s, it was brought back to life in the 1970s by Jules Meyers. The revised 70s Stutz models were actually coupes built on a Pontiac Grand Prix base fitted with special, retro-inspired bodywork.

Because the ’73 Blackhawk enjoyed special status among Elvis fans, as well as being so beloved by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, officials from Elvis Presley Enterprises decided to have the car undergo a special preservation process.

1971 De Tomaso Pantera

American muscle disguised in Italian clothes, the Pantera was a breathtakingly beautiful mid-engine sports car that exulted an Italian styling and an American grunt thanks to a Ford Cleveland 351 V8 engine. Elvis picked up this 1971 model in 1974 for his girlfriend at the time, actress Linda Thompson, paying roughly $2,400 for it.

Elvis shot this yellow Pantera with his personal firearm during a temperamental outburst, when he lost patience because the car would not start, thus it has bullet holes in the door and steering wheel. Hand it to the car though, the undaunted yellow Pantera did start right away on the second try. It seems like it takes more than three bullets to stop a De Tomaso.

1960 Rolls Royce Phantom V

Following his discharge from the U.S. Army, Elvis immediately signed a new production contract. So it was only normal to treat himself to a brand new car, which was a top of the line Phantom V. At the time, the Rolls was the most expensive and opulent luxury limousine that money could buy and the single Rolls Royce that Elvis would own.

Having the money to purchase it was not enough for the British constructor as the Phantom V was only intended for their best customers, celebrities and heads of state, with no more than 500 units made from 1959 to 1968.

Despite dying at the early age of 42, Elvis left his mark on the world in a way that not many musicians could manage. Like his car collection, every aspect of Elvis has been studied and honored by his massive number of fans. His influence to this world knows no boundaries as his music and life are continuing to find new audiences.
