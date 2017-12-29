Mercedes GLC 350e Is a Swift 2.0-Liter Plug-in Hybrid SUV

The GLC 350e has been a tricky car to follow. Technically, it was "unveiled" in 2015, but nobody actually saw it at the time. And it seems the real launch happened right after the 2017 IAA.
We got hold of a couple of videos, showing the usual acceleration and fuel consumption tests. Of course, there are plenty of other things that can make or break a car, but this kind of footage can tell you if the 350e is even worth considering over a 350d.
Not surprisingly, the powertrain is similar to that used by the C-Class plug-in hybrid model. It centers around a familiar 2.0-liter turbo we know from the "250 model" that's good for 211 HP
and 350 Nm of torque. On top of that, the SUV
also uses an electric motor with 116 and 340 Nm of torque. Everything is sent to the 4x4 system through a 7-speed gearbox.
The combined power is rated at 327 HP plus 560 Nm of torque and will get you from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, according to the Benz people. And they are not lying, as the DriftBox data reveals a real-world sprint time of 5.8 seconds. The top speed of 235 km/h is also impressive.
Fuel consumption cannot be ignored, as Mercedes says it will do 2.5 to 2.7 l/100km and emit between 59 and 64 grams of CO2. A GLC 350 d 4Matic, costing about the same (€54,000) has 62 less horsepower and drinks a whole lot more fuel.
Of corse, like all PHEVs, this one is best for short commutes, not highway trips. Holding the cruise control steady at 90 km/h, the testers found the GLE 350e
drinks fuel at the rate of 7.5 l/100km, while at 140 km/h, the consumption jumps to 10.7 l/100km.
Still, they admit that driving conservatively on a full battery, they were able to achieve 3.4 l/100km. So if you want to do your part for the environment but also need an SUV, the GLC 350e might be worth considering.