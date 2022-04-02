Mars Has Some Sort of Eyes, Here They Are Wearing Mascara

It’s not every day we here at autoevolution get to talk about makeup, for the simple reason that’s not what we do.
We do talk about space though, and one of our favorite topics is Mars. That's because the place is not only a planet humanity hopes to reach one day, but also the driving force behind some incredible pieces of hardware being developed for that task. Like, say, the HiRISE camera that spins around the planet on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
What does makeup have to do with space exploration? Nothing, of course, but just have a look at the main image of this piece, and let us know if what you’re seeing there does not look like some pair of offset eyes, eyelids closed, and eyelashes drowned in mascara, for some reason.
But that's imagination land. In the real world, the location you’re looking at is called Sisyphi Cavi and is located near the Martian south polar cap. It’s a place that experiences frost, and that’s what we see in white, in the depressions shaped like human eyes. Black, on the other hand, is the exposed, bare Martian terrain, highlighted even more by the shadows that fall over them.
The official words the scientists who look at these photos use to describe the area are, of course, not eyelids and mascara, but things like slopes in multiple orientations, gullies, and channels. What’s more, there’s even warning of some ongoing activity in that area, as per the official description of the image.
“This location in Sisyphi Cavi has slopes in multiple orientations inside one HiRISE footprint allowing different slope orientations to be observed simultaneously.”
“Gullies in Sisyphi Cavi are very active and in a Context Camera image, an incised channel is visible in this footprint suggesting that there is ongoing activity here.”
