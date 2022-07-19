Lando Norris Says He Understands Ricciardo’s Struggles, Then Throws Him Under the Bus

When McLaren signed Daniel Ricciardo away from Renault, the consensus was that they would have one of the strongest driver lineups on the grid. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Ricciardo has failed to deliver and is struggling to understand his 2022 F1 car.
During a recent interview in Austria, Norris came to his teammate’s defense saying that he “can understand” certain parts of Ricciardo’s struggles, but then went on to explain that he also struggled to get to grips with the MCL36.
“I understand certain parts of it; the rest of it’s at the same time, I just focus on myself and that’s all, you know,” said Norris.
“As much as I’m willing to help and offer advice and answer questions, it’s not like I go out there only to try and do that. I still have to focus on my own race and try and finish sixth and get the good points like that. It’s a balance; certain things I do understand – other bits not so much.”
“Because I do feel like it’s a difficult car to drive, our car. You know, I think our characteristics which he’s also had over the past few years, even Carlos [Sainz] said it, they’re quite specific and unique so some of the driving styles you need are like not ones you kind of grow up learning, and therefore you have to adapt quite a bit.”
Norris goes on to say that he’s already changed his driving style in order to adapt to the new MC36 race car.
“I struggled at the beginning of the season probably with my driving style a bit more than what Daniel struggled with initially in the first few tests, and I feel like I had to adapt quite a bit.”
The young Briton went on to suggest that the reason Ricciardo is still fighting with the characteristics of the car is because he prefers a more “stable” front end.
“Some of my feelings are not translated to his feelings. And how we drive the cars is slightly different as well; I prefer a car with – I don’t mind as much instability from the car and kind of can push on the fronts more, and he prefers a car that is a bit more stable and made with a little more understeer.”
While a lot of Norris’ statements are “politically correct”, he does seem to insinuate that unlike himself, Ricciardo simply cannot adapt to the car.
