Inside the Factory That Builds the Avtoros Shaman, the Eight-Wheel Russian Contraption

The Avtoros Shaman is this insane machinery with eight wheels, eight seats, the ability to navigate on water, and a crab mode. It is built in a production facility near Moscow and looks like it eats crossovers and SUVs for breakfast.
The Russians have a strange way of building cars. They roll them out as robust machineries and don't give a damn about safety. This is how cars end up on the street without ABS or airbags, and other essential features that are mandatory in the European Union, but not in Russia. For instance, safety belts for the rear seats are optional in cars built there.
Besides, the restrictions imposed on the Russian Federation following the war in Ukraine have left the car industry without Western technological resources. But the field seems to move on, trying to ignore sanctions.
The Avtoros Shaman is manufactured in a production center that seems to be trailing behind the modern plants from the US, Western Europe, and China. There is no digitalization in the factory, there are no robotic arms building cars. However, an eight-wheel monstrosity drives through the gate of the factory every few months. And it looks intimidating no matter how you look at it.
The Avtoros Shaman may not have the ABS and the airbags required by the European Commission for cars selling on Western markets. But it comes with the amphibious function, which makes it capable of floating above water and moving in it with a speed of 4.3 mph (6.9 kph) with the help of a screw propeller.
The vehicle is fitted with a sealed boat-shaped chassis and features high-capacity water pumps that are able to extract up to 200 liters of water per minute. Fiberglass and poly-epoxy resin components protect the body and wheels.
It is a factory where workers wear protective equipment such as helmets, gloves, and special boots to prevent being hit by splashes from welding and polishing. They also wear an air-purifying respirator (APR), which protects them against toxic gases, vapors, or particles. Neoprene or nitrile gloves, which are chemical-resistant, are part of their equipment as well.
Surface contaminants are removed in a blast cabinet, which is equipped with abrasive material and features a compressed air system. That is where components are prepared for coating and painting.
The materials are cut with a Bodor 3D laser machine for perfect fit and quality in component fabrication. The machine is programmed with the help of a 5-inch LCD screen and an offline computer numerical control system.
To make sure that the Shaman is durable, strong, and rigid but also capable of withstanding the strain it endures while off-roading, the engineers use high-strength steel alloy for the frame rails and crossbars.
Meanwhile, electricians study the electrical diagrams and choose the proper cables, fuses, switches, and relays, depending on the power requirements.
The experts make sure that the chassis of the Avtoros Shaman is correctly configured and the weight distribution is properly balanced between axles.
The Shaman is powered by an Iveco four-cylinder 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, which integrates a bridge circuit consisting of four transverse differentials and an inter-axle differential. The Avtoros contraption is obviously not a racer. The top speed on paved roads is 43.4 mph (70 kph). At speeds over 38.6 mph (62 kph), the front axle is engaged.
The vehicle features an independent suspension with double wishbone and A-shaped double transverse levers. It also comes with a “crab” mode, which allows it to move sideways and helps it get out of predicament on weak soil, snow, or snow.
Whoever wants to drive an Avtoros Shaman home will have to pay $287,955 for the entry-level version. But if you start checking some option boxes, the price goes well above the $400,000 mark.
Besides, the restrictions imposed on the Russian Federation following the war in Ukraine have left the car industry without Western technological resources. But the field seems to move on, trying to ignore sanctions.
The Avtoros Shaman is manufactured in a production center that seems to be trailing behind the modern plants from the US, Western Europe, and China. There is no digitalization in the factory, there are no robotic arms building cars. However, an eight-wheel monstrosity drives through the gate of the factory every few months. And it looks intimidating no matter how you look at it.
The Avtoros Shaman may not have the ABS and the airbags required by the European Commission for cars selling on Western markets. But it comes with the amphibious function, which makes it capable of floating above water and moving in it with a speed of 4.3 mph (6.9 kph) with the help of a screw propeller.
The vehicle is fitted with a sealed boat-shaped chassis and features high-capacity water pumps that are able to extract up to 200 liters of water per minute. Fiberglass and poly-epoxy resin components protect the body and wheels.
Meanwhile, on land, it has to do with the eight large-diameter wheels, low-pressure tires, and all-wheel drive. But before it gets there, it has to go through the manufacturing process in the factory near Moscow.
It is a factory where workers wear protective equipment such as helmets, gloves, and special boots to prevent being hit by splashes from welding and polishing. They also wear an air-purifying respirator (APR), which protects them against toxic gases, vapors, or particles. Neoprene or nitrile gloves, which are chemical-resistant, are part of their equipment as well.
Surface contaminants are removed in a blast cabinet, which is equipped with abrasive material and features a compressed air system. That is where components are prepared for coating and painting.
The materials are cut with a Bodor 3D laser machine for perfect fit and quality in component fabrication. The machine is programmed with the help of a 5-inch LCD screen and an offline computer numerical control system.
To make sure that the Shaman is durable, strong, and rigid but also capable of withstanding the strain it endures while off-roading, the engineers use high-strength steel alloy for the frame rails and crossbars.
Meanwhile, electricians study the electrical diagrams and choose the proper cables, fuses, switches, and relays, depending on the power requirements.
The experts make sure that the chassis of the Avtoros Shaman is correctly configured and the weight distribution is properly balanced between axles.
The Shaman is powered by an Iveco four-cylinder 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, which integrates a bridge circuit consisting of four transverse differentials and an inter-axle differential. The Avtoros contraption is obviously not a racer. The top speed on paved roads is 43.4 mph (70 kph). At speeds over 38.6 mph (62 kph), the front axle is engaged.
The vehicle features an independent suspension with double wishbone and A-shaped double transverse levers. It also comes with a “crab” mode, which allows it to move sideways and helps it get out of predicament on weak soil, snow, or snow.
Whoever wants to drive an Avtoros Shaman home will have to pay $287,955 for the entry-level version. But if you start checking some option boxes, the price goes well above the $400,000 mark.