Hyundai Exhibits New Fuel Cell Concept In Geneva, Looks Futuristic

 
9 Mar 2017
The eco-friendly Tucson Fuel Cell is getting a long in the tooth now, but fret not because Hyundai is planning on renewing its hydrogen-powered offering. The sci-fi concept Hyundai brought to Geneva is not its next-in-line, but the South Korean automaker does say that this fellow here is a sneak preview of “the next generation of hydrogen-powered vehicles.”
Before getting down to the business side of the FE Fuel Cell Concept, take a moment and look at it. Take in the intricate design of the twin-colored wheels, then raise your eyes and observe the Velar-like flush door handles. Speaking of which, do notice that the rear doors are of the suicide variety, which makes them great for showing off, but bad in tight parking spaces. The front doors open at almost 90 degrees too.

The real highlights, however, are the front and rear ends, and the airy blue-lit minimalist cabin design. From a stylistic standpoint, Hyundai is definitely on to something with the FE Fuel Cell. The concept vehicle’s pièce de résistance, however, is what makes it tick. Compared to the Tucson Fuel Cell, the Geneva show car features a 20-percent lighter powertrain. To boot, it’s also 10 percent more efficient and something like 30 percent more power dense as far as the fuel stack is concerned.

The Future Eco’s fourth-generation hydrogen fuel cell system boasts a whopping 800-km (497-mile) range from full to empty, which is exactly what the hydrogen-minded consumer is looking toward, more so if you bear in mind how underdeveloped the hydrogen infrastructure is. Last, but certainly not least, Hyundai would like you to know that the pictured concept “will influence an SUV Fuel Cell model set for launch in 2018.”

Essentially the successor of the Tucson Fuel Cell, the upcoming model will feature “Smart Sense driver assistance technologies, alongside an extensive hydrogen-powered range.” Based on an earlier report on the subject, the future model will pack 30 percent more range, a figure that corroborates with what Hyundai announced at the Swiss motor show.
