Human Male Runs for Office as Female Robot in Japan

Some while back, humanity watched with awe or horror, as the case may be, how Sophia, a social humanoid robot, became the first non-human entity to be declared a citizen of a country.

That hasn’t stopped a candidate to the post of mayor of Japanese city Tama, western Tokyo, to envision a world led by robots. So strongly this guy feels non-human entities would do a much better job than us at being in charge of a city, that he runs as one. A robot that is.



To get the people of the city accustomed to the idea, the human candidate decided to build his entire campaign as if he were a machine. According to



According to the



Citizens would however not vote for AI Mayor, as robots are not yet allowed to run for office, but for Michihito Matsuda, the human candidate with this crazy idea.



But, if he wins, the candidate is promising to replace human city officials with robots which would be capable of running the city and decide, based on algorithms, what’s best for everyone.



You should take the entire story above with a grain of salt, as autoevolution was unable to independently verify the authenticity of this report.



If it is true, it wouldn't be the weirdest candidacy we ever heard of. In 1938, a brown mule ran for a Republican precinct seat in Milton, Washington. A cat named Stubbs was elected mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska in 1997 and even an attempt to a run for office was made by a potted ficus tree.



