Highway Protesters Get Owned by Angry Driver, See How He Tricked Them

If you’re up to date on the latest climate change protests, it could likely seem that they’re intensifying. And who could blame you when you think about the "Scientist Rebellion" or "Restore Passenger Rail" organizations, with their latest “glue your hand to the floor if you want to save the planet" style.
The Restore Passenger Rail organization is from New Zeeland, and aside from the usual social media channels, they even have a website dedicated to promoting their agenda.
They say they want to “prevent the catastrophic climate change that we are currently heading for.” They also call themselves a “civil Resistance,” and boast of having a “network of campaigns across 12 countries,” with the purpose of “disrupting Business as Usual.”
Lately, they have been behind several high-profile protests in New Zeeland, like the ones on the Transmission Gully highway, located near the capital city of Wellington.
Related to that is a recent viral video from TikTok showing protesters getting "owned" by a driver. While they were trying to block an entire road, one man took matters into his own hands in a non-violent but funny manner.
While the “civil Resistance” members were spreading out, the man got out of his car and hopped in their Toyota van. From the looks of it, it was left unguarded with the keys still inside. So the man simply drove the van to the side of the road.
Suffice it to say that people in the comment sections on TikTok, as well as Reddit, applauded the man, especially because he didn’t use violence in the video from his dashcam. However, he did shove a couple of them away from his car at the end of the video.
The funniest part is obviously the protesters leaving the key in their van with the annoyed driver getting in and driving off, but the fact that none of them seemed to care after he got in their car is also worthy of a laugh.
