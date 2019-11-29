autoevolution

Hero Builds a Helicopter in His Backyard to Fly Over Terrible Traffic

29 Nov 2019, 11:00 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
In the words of the great Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Get to the choppah!” One Indonesian man, sick and tired of the terrible traffic in his hometown, is trying to rise above the conundrum by building his own helicopter.
20 photos
PAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying car
Put that in your pipe and smoke it. Jujun Junaedi is 42 years old and lives with his family (wife and kids) in Sukabumi, about 110 km south of Jakarta. He is a mechanic who runs an auto parts shop, so no, he’s not entirely ignorant of what it takes to put an iron bird in the air.

For the last 18 months, he’s been working on his own, personal helicopter, building it from scratch using spare parts and junk, and know-how from online tutorials. He says that he’s frustrated with heavy traffic and gridlocks, so he started dreaming about finding another way to travel. Like every other dreamer in history, he looked to the skies.

South China Morning Posts notes that, in the 18 months he’s been working on the chopper, Junaedi has already spent the equivalent of $2,100 and he’s not even close to the finish line. He has help from 2 unofficial assistants, his son and a neighbor, both just as passionate about technology as he is.

For the time being, their goal is to get the bird into the air and to have it hover, since they don’t have a flying permit yet. Specs read 3,600 rpm and 700 cc engine capacity, and Junaedi reckons that the engine should be capable of lifting about 1.7 tons.

He doesn’t know if it will actually fly, but he says he’ll be “satisfied” if it takes off. His wife would rather he didn’t invest as much in it.

“When he needs money for the engine or blades, for example, it costs a lot of money,” she says in the video available below. “If everything is spent on this helicopter we'd have nothing left to buy food.”

Always trust a woman to bring practical sense into every dreamer’s plans.

helicopter traffic traffic jam Indonesia Jakarta technology
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Latest car models:
KIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactKarma GTSKarma GTS LuxuryRENAULT EspaceRENAULT Espace Large MPVAUDI RS Q8AUDI RS Q8 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day