Here’s a Tongue-Twisting New Electric Concept: Aiways U6ion

If you don’t know what Aiways is, fret not, it’s not that big of a deal. Aiways is yet another Chinese carmaker trying to make a name for itself on the global market, and it is hell bent on doing so by touring car shows, especially across Europe in the past two years.
The name was first uttered at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, where the Chinese brought an electric SUV called the U5. It seemed decent enough, with 190 hp on tap and a range of 285 miles (460 km), but for some reason over the past year it completely slipped through the cracks of the industry and has been absent from the road to this day – the company says the launch date is now August 2020.
Had the 2020 Geneva show taken place, Aiways would have been there once again, this time with a creation whose name is almost impossible to pronounce, at least in English: U6ion.
This time we are talking about a crossover coupe that supposedly previews a second SUV from Aiways. It is based on the U5, it comes equipped with an electric motor and a battery pack, and should be an aerodynamics prodigy. Neither fact has been detailed by the carmaker, other than through the usual pompous talk of the executives.
“The U6ion brings a new level of excitement to the crossover segment. It is a dramatic design with sharp lines and flowing elements. Its width provides ample space to sculpt muscular features, bold haunches to attract younger buyers to the zero-emission SUV market,” said in a statement Aiways chief designer Dongfei Luo.
“The U6ion evokes a connection between modern craftsmanship and the technology of the future – a symbol of Aiways’ ambition as an electric mobility pioneer.”
There was no mention made on when a possible production car based on the U6ion will be presented.
Had the 2020 Geneva show taken place, Aiways would have been there once again, this time with a creation whose name is almost impossible to pronounce, at least in English: U6ion.
This time we are talking about a crossover coupe that supposedly previews a second SUV from Aiways. It is based on the U5, it comes equipped with an electric motor and a battery pack, and should be an aerodynamics prodigy. Neither fact has been detailed by the carmaker, other than through the usual pompous talk of the executives.
“The U6ion brings a new level of excitement to the crossover segment. It is a dramatic design with sharp lines and flowing elements. Its width provides ample space to sculpt muscular features, bold haunches to attract younger buyers to the zero-emission SUV market,” said in a statement Aiways chief designer Dongfei Luo.
“The U6ion evokes a connection between modern craftsmanship and the technology of the future – a symbol of Aiways’ ambition as an electric mobility pioneer.”
There was no mention made on when a possible production car based on the U6ion will be presented.