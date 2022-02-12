George Washington Bridge Named Biggest U.S. Traffic Bottleneck Again, Shocks No One

We're no stranger to the George Washington Bridge between New York City and Fort Lee, New Jersey, here at autoevolution. So when we heard that one of the most congested and scariest bridges on the planet was named the worst traffic bottleneck in America, we were only surprised they didn't say the entire world. In short, we didn't bat an eyelash.
The bespoke traffic pattern research group, the American Transportation Research Institute, concluded the intersection between state Route 4 and Interstate 95 in New Jersey, just before eastbound traffic meets the bridge into New York, is the biggest bottleneck in the U.S by sheer volume. Beating out competitors in Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles to take home the title for the third year in a row.
ATRI, as they're known, uses the data collected from more than one million freight trucks to set up a series of computer-generated simulations to reach its conclusions on the most congested bottlenecks. There are 100 bottlenecks on the list, the infamous Fort Lee to Manhattan obviously sitting at the very top. New York City was one of two U.S. metro areas to hold two spots on this list, the other being Atlanta.
The infamous bridge celebrated its 90th birthday late last year. In nine decades of servicing the proud folk of the Big Apple, it's seen more hideous accidents than most people would ever be able to stomach seeing. It's a frequent host for fender benders, road rage incidents, and other nonsensical snafus. Need we remind anyone about the whole Bridgegate scandal?
What does this all tell us about New York's busiest bridge? Likely that you should stay the heck away from it at all costs. Happily, we devised a handy little guide for how to do just that. Check out our guide on how to get around NYC vehicle tolls right here, if you want to learn more.
