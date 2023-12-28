Custom Yamaha XT660R Looks and Feels Right at Home in Adventure Bike Territory

Ellaspede of Brisbane, Australia is a workshop operating at the highest level, and they’re fully aware of how important post-customization testing can be. A proper run-in will shed light on any potential issues and areas needing improvement, so it’s helpful to get it done when time allows. However, a road trip totaling 2,000 kilometers (over 1,200 miles) and 22 hours of riding is far beyond your regular field test.

14 photos Photo: AJ Moller Photography via Ellaspede