Custom-Built 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SL Shooting Brake Is For Sale, It's Unique

The world of customized cars
is an unusual place, where a wrong “turn” could lead to financial disaster, but a smart choice could get a person the car of their dreams.
The main thing that people must remember when customizing cars, especially when bespoke combinations or choices are made, is that the owner may never recover the investment.
In many cases, the modifications could lead to reducing the resale value of a particular vehicle. The same applies to motorcycles, but you only have a life, and we think that you should get the car you desire and afford if that is what can bring you happiness.
An example of a vehicle that can bring joy to some, or become an uninspired investment for others is this 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
with a shooting brake
conversion. It was completed in three years by its former owner, who needed the roof from three SL's to build this vehicle.
The creation is titled in Missouri as a 2017 Specially Constructed Vehicle, and it is available for sale at no reserve on Bring a Trailer
. Few elements have remained stock with the R107 Mercedes-Benz
, which makes it a risky idea for those who want to benefit from a stable resale value.
Depreciation has long taken its toll on the price of this vehicle, which has now reached bids as high as $10,000. It is a unique automobile, but whoever buys it will have to make wise choices to take care of its value.
It will never be a collectible, if you ask us, and this happens because it was made in someone's garage, and not by a famous coachbuilding company.
However, someone might appreciate the resulting shapes of this unique shooting brake, even if it does need some mechanical attention.
If we would get it, the first step we would take is to replace the 18-inch wheels with period-correct alloys, even if they are not Mercedes-Benz OEM designs. From there, we would replace the seats, which come from a Lexus 300 ES, and see if the entire vehicle could be improved for a usable experience.
The auction is scheduled to end in two days, and we find it surprising that people are interested in paying that sum for a vehicle that does not even have a functional air conditioning system or a radio, along with a few modifications that are not liked or appreciated by everyone.