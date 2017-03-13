Cool WW2 German Tracked Motorcycle Going Under The Hammer

If you’re looking for a versatile vehicle to haul your cannon to the shooting range that is also a motorcycle, look no further than this crazy-cool 1944 German Kettenkrad following to get auctioned this week.





According to its description, the Kettenkrad was designed for the German airborne forces as a light multi-terrain towing vehicle that was able to both haul a big gun and be compact enough to fit inside a Junkers Ju 52 aircraft.



You won’t be doing any countersteering on this bad boy, but everything else works as a motorcycle. Well, with the exception of the big tracks at the back and their possibility to brake independently when steering too hard to compensate and not topple over.



The transmission is borrowed from the car world, incorporating a three-speed gearbox and a foot-operated clutch. It is also gifted with high and low ranges for different types of terrain, while the engine is a 1,478cc water-cooled unit from the Opel Olympia, also used by the Wehrmacht.



At the front, you can notice the sophisticated tele-lever kind of suspension



The Kettenkrad was used on almost every front, but, compared to the Allies’ Jeep, it was produced in a small series of a little over 8,000 units. As with most other German equipment, most of them were destroyed at the end of the war and very few survived.



