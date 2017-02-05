autoevolution

700 HP Audi TT RS-Engined Autocross Buggy Turns Anti-Lag Machine Gun on Dyno

 
5 Feb 2017
Autocross buggies stand for the kind of subculture that can always lure unsuspecting aficionados, determining them to spend days, weeks and even a lifetime on the other side of the car-building line. And we need to look no further than the example we've brought you today to understand why this four-wheeled genre can be so tempting.
It's enough to talk about the mix between the 700 horses of the contraption and the way its "windshield" defies go-fast appearance norms to achieve the purpose mentioned above.

Zooming in on the machine, we find a five-cylinder mill that was once the heart of an Audi TT RS. The 2.5-liter powerplant is impressive in factory trim and when you double the power of such an engine, the dyno tweaking is crucial for keeping the pistons inside the block.

This is where the anti-lag delight in the piece of footage below steps in, with the video allowing us to see what happens during such a dyno session.

The buggy, which keeps things under control by sending its power to all four wheels, was strapped to a dyno over in the Netherlands, with the adventure taking place inside a facility run by an aftermarket developer named Van Kronenburg Autosport.

The Audi powerplant plays the role of a machinegun and, once the guy occupying the driver's seat takes his role seriously, the buggy starts spitting flames as if this was the exact purpose for which the anti-lag system was installed.

Given the furious nature of the feature, we can only imagine how sweet the power delivery of this autocross animal is.

The video, which came to our attention thanks to Redditor Lefthandedsock, is a bit too short to allow you to enjoy your popcorn, but the clip is definitely worthy of being accompanied by such treats.

