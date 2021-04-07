2022 Toyota GR 86 Looks Even Better as Mid-Engined Sports Car Rendering

The new Toyota 86 got released two days ago, a predictable yet welcome sister to the Subaru BRZ. Being probably the cheapest sports coupe you can buy, this model needs to impress a lot of people. Unfortunately, it's not a radical departure from the previous generation.
As Jason Cammisa explained it a couple of months ago, Subaru and Toyota are right not to make radical changes or upgrade to a turbo engine. Sure, every car is better with more power, but adding it means you'll only afford the car in your late 40s.
With a low-mounted boxer engine and styling straight out of Initial D, the 86 is cool. But the only problem is all the cool kids want something mid-engined now because of the C8 Corvette. Not only does this layout improve traction and performance, but it lets you have the supercar dream.
Celebrating the launch of the GR 86, artist superrenderscars took us on a mid-engined journey with his latest creation. This simple layout change immediately turns this Toyota into something exciting, something every sports car fan would want to own. It wouldn't even matter how much power it's making; people would just need to have this.
The changes aren't major, as the greenhouse just moves forward a few inches and becomes slightly lower. Factor in the engine layout and you've got yourself a Porsche Boxster on a shoestring budget.
Toyota made this car, of course. It's the legendary MR2, which began as an internal project way back in the late 1970s. The Midship Runabout 2-seater, along with the Celica and the Supra meant that if you wanted a reliable sports car in that era, the Big T couldn't be ignored.
After the death of the Supra Mk4, things went quiet, and Toyota went back to making mostly boring cars for the masses. But they're currently witnessing a GR revolution. The Supra is back, the 86 is new and a Corolla hot hatch could follow. Why not an MR2?
Well, such cars are expensive to develop, which Subaru and BMW pitched in. Not many companies have experience in making a mid-sized sports car. But Lotus does, and Toyota has a history with the Brits. They helped dial in the suspension setup on the original MR2.
