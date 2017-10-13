2020 Hyundai Mid-Size Pickup TT V6 Version to Take on 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

More on this:

1 Hyundai Kona N And Tucson N All But Confirmed, But “It’ll Be a Slow Burn”

2 2017 SEMA: Hyundai HyperEconiq Ioniq Takes Fuel Economy To The Extreme

3 First Hyundai i30 N Review Includes Gangnam Style Dance

4 Spyshots: 2019 Hyundai i40 Wagon (CW) Caught Testing In The Sierra Nevada

5 Rumor: Hyundai-FCA Merger To Become World’s No. 1 Automaker