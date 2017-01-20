Two Special Custom Ducati Scramblers At Motor Bike Expo 2017

autoevolution
20 Jan 2017
If you’re attending the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, Italy, don’t forget to check out these two incredibly cool custom Ducati Scrambler models which are the result of the creativity and labor of customizers Anvil Motorcycles and South Garage.
The two original bikes have a very strong character being built to express and confirm the versatility of the Scrambler brand and the possibilities of building on the standard model.

With the Scrambler R/T, Anvil Motorcycles is giving a not to the fashion world and the current metropolitan trends, while maintaining a precise reference to the past. The Scrambler R/T here is the modern reinterpretation of the Ducati R/T (Road and Track), a motorcycle from the 70s that gave a strong influence to the current range of Ducati Scramblers.

The tuner started with a standard Scrambler Sixty2 and chopped it off, keeping only the 400 cc engine and the front part of the frame. Everything else got remodeled in-house to match the original look of the R/T.

"We wanted to pay tribute to the Ducati R / T, the glory of Ducati House, reinterpreted in modern clothes as if the world of motocross today had a crush, bringing certain stylistic quirks used in the seventies,” the two customizers from Parma said.

The Scrambler R/T is made to look like its ancestor through a custom tank, modified to perfectly match with the re-worked chassis, handlebars that recall the classic shapes of those used in the competitions in the Californian deserts as well as a special saddle wrapped in cowhide that reminds of the American 70s stunt-bike style.

Moving on to the other custom bike, the Scrambler Essence created by South Garage is a reinterpretation of a cafe racer. The aesthetic is developed on the projection of the original Scrambler® lines without invasive interventions on the frame and chassis.

"The style of Scrambler® Essence reminds, in a modern and refined way, about the Steam Punk fashion in which the exaltation of craftsmanship, the materials research, shades, and finishes combine with technical solutions of extreme importance," South Garage said.

The Scrambler booth at the Verona Motor Bike Expo show, you will also be able to see all the new products presented at the Milan show in case you missed that. Don’t forget to check out the two custom bikes in the attached photo gallery here.
