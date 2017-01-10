autoevolution

Samsung Presents Revolutionary EV Battery, 310-Mile Range From 20-Minute Charge

 
10 Jan 2017, 9:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Samsung SDI, a battery specialist from South Korea, came to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show with a new kind of battery cell.
So far, nothing special, right? Well, not exactly. Samsung says that the new battery can provide a range of up to 372 miles (600 kilometers) on a full charge, and that its capacity can reach enough for a range of 310 miles (500 km) in just 20 minutes on the fast charger. The new battery pack has 10% fewer units than current packs made by Samsung SDI, and it's 10% lighter.

Thanks to all of these improvements, Samsung SDI will be able to provide a battery for EVs that will have a maximum driving range of 600 km on a full charge, without counting any regenerated energy gathered during braking.

Those vehicles will be able to obtain up to 500 kilometers of charge in just 20 minutes on a fast-charge plug, which is not a long time to wait for an EV.

At this point, you might imagine that Samsung SDI has dramatically changed the world with its product, and you will see electric vehicles everywhere, and each will be able to drive for just as much as a conventional car without an extremely economical engine or a huge tank. Just a second - there’s a catch: Samsung will start manufacturing those batteries in the year 2021.

You will have to wait four more years until Samsung gets the new battery packs in production, and probably a few extra months until they get built into electric cars. It may take even longer, because automakers will probably want to test the new cells in all conditions to ensure they operate flawlessly.

Fortunately, Samsung SDI is not the only player in the EV battery industry, and every company on the market is currently focusing on getting the next breakthrough in the field. Some want to make cheaper batteries, others want smaller and lighter units with a bigger capacity, and consumers want all three in a single package. Eventually, a solution will come for all of these needs.
Samsung electric cars electric battery samsung sdi innovation 2017 Detroit Auto Show
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78