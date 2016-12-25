autoevolution

Pumped-Up Chevrolet Camaro SS vs. Nissan GT-R Drag Race Is as Tight as They Get

 
25 Dec 2016, 16:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Nearly one decade after the R35 generation of the Nissan GT-R showed up, Godzilla still generates tons of buzz whenever it hits the drag strip. And when the Japanese supercar shares the arena with a Chevrolet Camaro SS, the show is guaranteed.
The is precisely what takes place in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which was caught on camera during an event held it Buddscreek, Maryland.

In the black corner, we have a Nissan GT-R that's been taken down the aftermarket path. While we're not aware of the supercar's mods, the 1,320 feet time seen here means we're dealing with moderate updates. Note that, in stock form, the GT-R is an 11s car.

As for the fifth-generation Camaro SS that aims to give the Japanese hero a run for its money, while sitting in the also-black corner, we can tell you an unmodified example can play the quarter-mile game in the high-12s league. Nevertheless, the example we have here is far from having kept its factory specs.

The driver of the Camaro is well aware of the blistering take-offs the Nissan is able to deliver, which is why he goes wild when it comes to the reaction time - in our book, the stunt we see here can be labeled as a jump.

We won't complain, though, as we're here to talk about the spectacular side of the straight-line fight and we have to admit the before-you-know-it start of the muscle car added to the tension.

All we can tell you is that the drag race is overly close, so, if you're the kind who enjoys betting, you might just go ahead and call a friend. Send him or her the tale and you'll be in for quite an adventure, obviously depending on what the stake is.

chevrolet camaro ss Nissan GT-R drag racing muscle car supercar
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our chevrolet camaro ss Testdrives:

CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72