Pumped-Up Chevrolet Camaro SS vs. Nissan GT-R Drag Race Is as Tight as They Get

Nearly one decade after the R35 generation of the Nissan GT-R showed up, Godzilla still generates tons of buzz whenever it hits the drag strip. And when the Japanese supercar shares the arena with a Chevrolet Camaro SS, the show is guaranteed.





The is precisely what takes place in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which was caught on camera during an event held it Buddscreek, Maryland.In the black corner, we have a Nissan GT-R that's been taken down the aftermarket path. While we're not aware of the supercar's mods, the 1,320 feet time seen here means we're dealing with moderate updates. Note that, in stock form, the GT-R is an 11s car.As for the fifth-generation Camaro SS that aims to give the Japanese hero a run for its money, while sitting in the also-black corner, we can tell you an unmodified example can play the quarter-mile game in the high-12s league. Nevertheless, the example we have here is far from having kept its factory specs.The driver of the Camaro is well aware of the blistering take-offs the Nissan is able to deliver, which is why he goes wild when it comes to the reaction time - in our book, the stunt we see here can be labeled as a jump.We won't complain, though, as we're here to talk about the spectacular side of the straight-line fight and we have to admit the before-you-know-it start of the muscle car added to the tension.All we can tell you is that the drag race is overly close, so, if you're the kind who enjoys betting, you might just go ahead and call a friend. Send him or her the tale and you'll be in for quite an adventure, obviously depending on what the stake is.