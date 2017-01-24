Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Rendered By Peisert Design

AMG

AWD

full video > link in my bio public reveal is in september. my vision how the #amgProjectONE #hypercar could look like. for more: facebook > peisert design ___ #mercedes #amg #projectone #peisertdesign #psrtmdndsgn #onetoone #f1 #cardesign #design #retouch #retouchvideo #video #clip #teaser #concept #vision #instacar #nordschleife #mercedesamg #mercedesbenz #sls #amggt #slr #carswithoutlimits #carsofinstagram #cars #autogespot

A video posted by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:09pm PST