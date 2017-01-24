Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Rendered By Peisert Design

The fact that Mercedes wants a piece of the hypercar cake is no secret anymore. The AMG sporting arm already announced the name of the model (Project One
), but the way it looks is a mystery.
Only two teaser images were released up to this point. Having two pointers at his disposal, pixel artist Peisert Design
used his Photoshop skills to visually imagine the soon-to-debut 2018 Mercedes-AMG
Project One hypercar.
Starting with a pre-facelift Mercedes-AMG GT S, Jan Peisert then applied bits lifted off the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo, plus the roof-mounted air intake from an Audi Le Mans racing car. Then he added two headlights inspired by Merc’s F015 Luxury in Motion Concept, and voila! Interesting result it may be, but the real deal will have a significantly different front fascia
. The Sauber C9 racecar-like doors won’t make the cut either.
As for the hind part
of Peisert’s rendering, the GT S was once again used as the building block for digital manipulation. IAA Concept styling cues galore, albeit the result is not bad at all. Merc’s teaser, on the other hand, reveals a more hunkered down rear end. As we wait for Mercedes-AMG to drop the next teaser on the Project One, it should be noted the wait will be worth it.
It has been confirmed that the engine is derived from the Formula 1-spec Hybrid Power Unit
. The front axle, meanwhile, will be driven by electricity, which means two things: the Project One is both AWD
and a hybrid. A total system output exceeding 1,000 horsepower should the trick just fine.
ETA: the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show this coming September.
full video > link in my bio public reveal is in september. my vision how the #amgProjectONE #hypercar could look like. for more: facebook > peisert design ___ #mercedes #amg #projectone #peisertdesign #psrtmdndsgn #onetoone #f1 #cardesign #design #retouch #retouchvideo #video #clip #teaser #concept #vision #instacar #nordschleife #mercedesamg #mercedesbenz #sls #amggt #slr #carswithoutlimits #carsofinstagram #cars #autogespot
A video posted by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:09pm PST
public reveal is in september. my vision how the project ONE hypercar could look like. for more check facebook.com/peisertdesign or link in bio. ___ #mercedes #amgProjectONE #amg #projectone #peisertdesign #psrtmdndsgn #hypercar #onetoone #f1 #cardesign #design #retouch #concept #vision #instacar #nordschleife #mercedesamg #mercedesbenz #sls #amggt #slr #carswithoutlimits #cars #uae #dubai #arabcars #autogespot
A photo posted by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:07am PST
public reveal is in september. my vision how the project ONE hypercar could look like. for more check facebook.com/peisertdesign or link in the bio. ___ #mercedes #amgProjectONE #amg #projectone #peisertdesign #psrtmdndsgn #hypercar #onetoone #f1 #cardesign #design #retouch #concept #vision #instacar #nordschleife #mercedesamg #mercedesbenz #sls #amggt #slr #carswithoutlimits #cars #uae #dubai #arabcars #autogespot #megalon
A photo posted by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:18pm PST