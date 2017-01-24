autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Rendered By Peisert Design

 
24 Jan 2017, 13:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The fact that Mercedes wants a piece of the hypercar cake is no secret anymore. The AMG sporting arm already announced the name of the model (Project One), but the way it looks is a mystery.
Only two teaser images were released up to this point. Having two pointers at his disposal, pixel artist Peisert Design used his Photoshop skills to visually imagine the soon-to-debut 2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.

Starting with a pre-facelift Mercedes-AMG GT S, Jan Peisert then applied bits lifted off the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo, plus the roof-mounted air intake from an Audi Le Mans racing car. Then he added two headlights inspired by Merc’s F015 Luxury in Motion Concept, and voila! Interesting result it may be, but the real deal will have a significantly different front fascia. The Sauber C9 racecar-like doors won’t make the cut either.

As for the hind part of Peisert’s rendering, the GT S was once again used as the building block for digital manipulation. IAA Concept styling cues galore, albeit the result is not bad at all. Merc’s teaser, on the other hand, reveals a more hunkered down rear end. As we wait for Mercedes-AMG to drop the next teaser on the Project One, it should be noted the wait will be worth it.

It has been confirmed that the engine is derived from the Formula 1-spec Hybrid Power Unit. The front axle, meanwhile, will be driven by electricity, which means two things: the Project One is both AWD and a hybrid. A total system output exceeding 1,000 horsepower should the trick just fine.

ETA: the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show this coming September.

 

full video > link in my bio public reveal is in september. my vision how the #amgProjectONE #hypercar could look like. for more: facebook > peisert design ___ #mercedes #amg #projectone #peisertdesign #psrtmdndsgn #onetoone #f1 #cardesign #design #retouch #retouchvideo #video #clip #teaser #concept #vision #instacar #nordschleife #mercedesamg #mercedesbenz #sls #amggt #slr #carswithoutlimits #carsofinstagram #cars #autogespot

A video posted by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

 

public reveal is in september. my vision how the project ONE hypercar could look like. for more check facebook.com/peisertdesign or link in bio. ___ #mercedes #amgProjectONE #amg #projectone #peisertdesign #psrtmdndsgn #hypercar #onetoone #f1 #cardesign #design #retouch #concept #vision #instacar #nordschleife #mercedesamg #mercedesbenz #sls #amggt #slr #carswithoutlimits #cars #uae #dubai #arabcars #autogespot

A photo posted by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:07am PST

 

public reveal is in september. my vision how the project ONE hypercar could look like. for more check facebook.com/peisertdesign or link in the bio. ___ #mercedes #amgProjectONE #amg #projectone #peisertdesign #psrtmdndsgn #hypercar #onetoone #f1 #cardesign #design #retouch #concept #vision #instacar #nordschleife #mercedesamg #mercedesbenz #sls #amggt #slr #carswithoutlimits #cars #uae #dubai #arabcars #autogespot #megalon

A photo posted by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One rendering Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar Mercedes-AMG Hybrid Mercedes-AMG R50
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74