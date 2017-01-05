Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 vs. Toyota MR2 Turbo Unlikely Drag Race Gets Tight

After years of incredible progress, the SUV genre has reached a point where its stratosphere packs machine that can easily rival sportscars, especially in drag racing battles. However, we can also find such speed-frenzy behemoths among vehicles that are no longer showroom material and we're here to deliver an example of that.





To be more precise, we're dealing with a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, the kind that came to the market one decade ago, packing the 6.1-liter HEMI V8, not the 6.4 mill that animates current Grand Cherokee SRT models.The video below shows the spicydrag racing a second-generation Toyota MR2 - keep in mind that the Japanese sportscar seen here is about one decade older than the Grand Cherokee, as the third-gen MR2 took over in Fall 1999. Keep in mind that the MR2 is animated by a turbocharged two-liter unit.Fortunately, this isn't a street racing episode, with the muscle SUV and the mid-engined sportscar using the drag strip as their battleground.We don't have the specs of the cars, but, judging by the numbers displayed at the end of their 1,320 feet brawl, we expect both of them to pack light-to-moderate aftermarket goodies.Since we don't want to ruin the fun of the video, we'll steer clear of dropping too many spoiler here. Even so, we can tell you that the two managed to put on quite a show, being close enough to keep the tension alive. We have to admit this is one of the most unlikely fights we've seen in a while, with the drag race having taken place in New Jersey.As for the decibel-related part of the adventure, you'd expect the Jeep to walk all over the Toyota , but the MR2 managed to put up a decent aural fight, as you'll notice once you reach the "play" button below.