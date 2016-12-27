autoevolution

Hyundai Cuts Business Expenses In Cost-Reducing Effort

 
27 Dec 2016, 13:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Hyundai has reportedly started a plan to cut its costs, and the company’s executives are on the radar.
According to sources from within the enterprise, Hyundai has decided to tighten the belt by cutting back printing, reducing the number of business class flights, and cutting down on annual home trips for overseas employees.

The plan also includes energy saving with the use of more efficient bulbs, which would have happened regardless of the corporation’s need to save money.

Furthermore, Hyundai’s top executives have taken a 10% cut in their wages, which is the first move of this kind in seven years. The company has also downgraded hotel rooms when traveling, and video conferences are encouraged as an alternative to traveling abroad.

All of these changes will probably happen to their rivals at Volkswagen because of the entire Dieselgate situation, but the problem for Hyundai is linked to its portfolio.

As Business Standard notes, Hyundai needs money to finance the revamp of its portfolio, and it wants to replace its existing line of sedans, hatchbacks, and wagons with SUVs. The company has noticed that this market segment is more popular than ever, and its sales are lagging when compared to its competitors.

When contacted by the media, the representatives of the company have confirmed that various cost-saving efforts are made, but the reply did not comment on the measures that have been reported.

Fortunately for the South Korean company, the automaker is not cash-strapped, but it has suffered an increase of its costs when compared to its revenue stream, which means that the rate of expenses has grown more than it should have over the last few years.

To make matters worse, Hyundai is described to be en route to its fourth consecutive annual profit decline, which justifies the need for reducing costs.

Along with the range revamp, Hyundai also has investment plans in the field of autonomous cars, and its eco-friendly line-up is also scheduled to be enhanced. The launch of the Ioniq was just the start for Hyundai, but the automaker will have to see it selling according to expectations before green-lighting its brothers.
Hyundai hyundai suv SUV electric cars electric vehicle
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77