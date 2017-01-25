Hyundai Adds Value-Minded Trim Level To the Veloster

After the Accent, Elantra, and Elantra GT, Hyundai Motor America decided that it’s the Veloster’s turn to receive a Value Edition. Priced from $21,350, the new trim level is slotted between the base Veloster model and the turbocharged Veloster R-Spec.





Be it the base Veloster or the range-topping Turbo, the three-door-and-a-hatch model is covered by a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty. For the car’s powertrain, The Value Edition’s biggest selling point is that it offers $950 in value savings over a Veloster specced with the same bits and bobs. “The Value Edition epitomizes our desire to provide consumers more for less,” explains Mike Evanoff, Hyundai Motor America’s product planning manager.The key add-ons over a base Veloster ($18,100) are plentiful. Starting with 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with 225/40 R18 tires, the list is continued by a panoramic sunroof, proximity key, push-button start, automatic climate control, and a 7-inch navigation system. Blue Link Connected Car with Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay , and an 8-speaker Premium Dimension boombox round off the Veloster Value Edition nicely.If it’s thrust you’re more interested in, I’m afraid this variant of the Veloster is set into motion by a freely aspirated engine. The 1.6-liter four-cylinder unit delivers a peppy 132 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and just 120 pound-feet at 4,850 rpm. A six-speed dual-clutch transmission comes as standard.Those who need more power in their Veloster should look past the Value and go for the R-Spec or Turbo . Adding the twin-scroll turbo hikes output to 201 hp at 6,000 rpm and torque to 195 lb-ft at just 1,750 rpm. On the safety front, all Veloster models are backed up by an NHTSA five-star rating and a body shell made of 65% high-strength steel. Six airbags are on the menu as well, as are Vehicle Stability Management and Electronic Stability Control.Be it the base Veloster or the range-topping Turbo, the three-door-and-a-hatch model is covered by a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty. For the car’s powertrain, Hyundai offers 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Five years of free roadside assistance are also included.

