Guy Wins Right To Wear Goat Horns In His Driver's License Photo, It's His Faith

Religion
is an excellent topic to discuss with your friends and family during the holidays, and we have the best subject to approach once the car keys are neatly tucked away, and a few drinks have hit your way.
Most of us live in countries where religious freedom
is respected, and people are allowed to follow their faith, whatever it may be, in the way they feel it is appropriate. People have died to protect this right, and others may try to restrict it just to enforce their preferred religious beliefs.
No matter what you feel about religion, you know that it is not fair to limit somebody’s choices in this matter
, or on topics like abortion, sexual preference, and so on. The only rule here is that one’s freedom ends where another’s liberties begin. In other words, those fortunate enough to be born in free countries can do as they wish, as long as they do not disturb others.
This story of religious freedom that you must respect involves a man who is an ordained Pagan priest and has received a legal approval to wear goat horns on his head in his driver’s license photo. The same element is present in his ID, so this is not just a funny fad to him.
The Maine
resident, named Phelan Moonsong, stated that he wears his goat horns whenever he is not sleeping or bathing, and that they are his “spiritual antennae,” which help him educate others about Paganism. If you think he just went to the local DMV and got his driver’s license picture taken, you would be wrong, because his request was denied.
He had to make an appeal with the Maine Secretary of State’s office to explain his religious beliefs, and was eventually granted the approval to have his picture taken with the goat horns, The Washington Post
informs. An important point that Mr. Moonsong made was that the goat horns he wears do not obstruct his face, which seems to be true because they are fixed with fishing line.
We must note that several Pastafarians have obtained equal privileges
for their license photos, which involved wearing a colander on their heads to show their allegiance to The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. With that being written, let us know how your Christmas dinner table discussions went. Enjoy your conversation!