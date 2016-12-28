Going Lightweight Might Be the New Downsizing in the Automotive Industry

Now that the engine downsizing trend is coming to an end
, the automakers are going to have to find new ways of reducing their vehicles' emissions, and reducing the weight might be one of them.
The introduction of real-world emissions testing is expected to reveal the limitations of these strained small-displacement turbocharged engines, meaning manufacturers are going to have to return to using more meaty units under the hoods of their cars.
But with the restrictions on emissions getting stricter and stricter, every little bit of effort that leads to less fuel being injected into the cylinder will help, and a lower vehicle mass would do that. Most brands have already started working with lightweight materials, but the really good stuff is still only used for high-end sports cars.
Aluminum, for example, has become the norm in the chassis of the majority of modern cars. Even luxury SUVs such as the new Range Rover
use it, so any fears over this metal ruggedness are out of place. After all the flak it's given Ford
, GM is going to look like a fool in a few years time when it either gives in and starts building its trucks using aluminum, or it continues to refuse doing it with the risk of having its pickups weigh a lot more than the competition's.
But a new study conducted by CAR
(Center for Automotive Research) revealed that aluminum is the go-to material for carmakers only when they look for a five percent drop in the vehicle's weight. For anything greater than that, they would have to delve into the more exotic materials: the composites.
Carbon fiber has already proven its use and its excellent strength to weight ration is well-known, but so is the fact it's rather expensive and difficult to produce. But what's even more difficult about it is its integration into the current manufacturing infrastructure. Some mass-market brands are starting to do it (look at BMW
and its carbon reinforced plastics), but the process is still in its infancy.
And yet the path seems clear, and whether they like it or not, carmakers are going to have to walk down on it. With battery packs large or small becoming the norm as well as a multitude of sensors and other tech stuff, the manufacturers are going to be looking for a way of cutting down weight without forsaking any of the vehicle's important features. Expect more advancements in this field in the foreseeable future.