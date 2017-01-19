Alpine A120 Prototype Gets Rally-Style Wheels for Arctic Circle Testing

Receiving winter-specific wheels and tires is part of the job for a test car, but the Alpine A120 prototype we have here takes the shoeing game to a whole new level. Despite the tester's wheels reminding us of current-day rally cars, now that we've seen these images, we can't stop thinking about the connection to the sportscar's A110 spiritual successor, which was a rallying star in the late 60s and 70s.





Regardless, the French sportscar should exit the spyshot stage soon and that's because the mid-engined machine is scheduled to greet the public at the Geneva Motor Show in March. We might even get to meet the go-fast tool sooner, albeit over the web.



As for the heart of the A120, the rumor mill talks about a 1.8-liter turbocharged mill based on the 1.6L turbo-four animating the Clio RS. However, we'd take that with a grain of salt. Instead, we expect the Alpine-reviving model to pack a 2.0-liter powerplant, which should also make its way under the hood of the upcoming



However, the French automaker has confirmed the two-door will take 4.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h). The company also let us know it will introduce the model via a first edition proposal, which will come as a 1,955-unit limited edition. Future owners have already placed €2,000 deposits, with the price of the machine expected to sit at around €55,000, which seems fair for a French Porsche Cayman rival.



At first, the Alpine A120 will land in twelve European countries, with right-hand-drive markets like the UK and Japan receiving the car in the summer.



Here's to hoping In fact, the A120 nameplate hasn't been officially confirmed yet, with its rumor mill origin involving the connection it creates between the two models. Renault Sport engineers have done their best to deliver an overly engaging driving experience, as sportscar customers are now more demanding than ever.