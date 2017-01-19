autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Alpine A120 Prototype Gets Rally-Style Wheels for Arctic Circle Testing

 
19 Jan 2017, 18:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Receiving winter-specific wheels and tires is part of the job for a test car, but the Alpine A120 prototype we have here takes the shoeing game to a whole new level. Despite the tester's wheels reminding us of current-day rally cars, now that we've seen these images, we can't stop thinking about the connection to the sportscar's A110 spiritual successor, which was a rallying star in the late 60s and 70s.
In fact, the A120 nameplate hasn't been officially confirmed yet, with its rumor mill origin involving the connection it creates between the two models.

Regardless, the French sportscar should exit the spyshot stage soon and that's because the mid-engined machine is scheduled to greet the public at the Geneva Motor Show in March. We might even get to meet the go-fast tool sooner, albeit over the web.

As for the heart of the A120, the rumor mill talks about a 1.8-liter turbocharged mill based on the 1.6L turbo-four animating the Clio RS. However, we'd take that with a grain of salt. Instead, we expect the Alpine-reviving model to pack a 2.0-liter powerplant, which should also make its way under the hood of the upcoming Renault Megane RS, with a 300 hp output being on the table.

However, the French automaker has confirmed the two-door will take 4.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h). The company also let us know it will introduce the model via a first edition proposal, which will come as a 1,955-unit limited edition. Future owners have already placed €2,000 deposits, with the price of the machine expected to sit at around €55,000, which seems fair for a French Porsche Cayman rival.

At first, the Alpine A120 will land in twelve European countries, with right-hand-drive markets like the UK and Japan receiving the car in the summer.

Here's to hoping Renault Sport engineers have done their best to deliver an overly engaging driving experience, as sportscar customers are now more demanding than ever.
Alpine A120 Alpine sportscar spyshots Renault
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78