870 HP Charger Hellcat Drag Races 900 HP Cadillac CTS-V In Texas Street Fight

 
24 Dec 2016, 11:09 UTC ·
What do you do if you're a small tuner who's willing to build a name for itself in the Hellcat-massaging industry? Sure, Mopar starting point is brilliant, but it's up to you to build on it and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page offers us the most recent example of that.
Alas, we're dealing with an illegal way oh handling the task, since this involves street racing. By now, those of you who have behind-the-wheel or at least YouTube drag racing experience know what's going on - this is a tuner asking one of its customers to race his car, so the company can use the hopefully-winning footage as an EBTL (extremely below the line) advertising stunt.

Regardless, the stunt seen here involves a Dodge Charger Hellcat that's been massaged to 870 ponies, one that gets involved in what could be labeled as a fair fight, as far as the automobile-related part of the equation is concerned.

As such, the factory-blown Charger dukes it out with a Cadilac CTS-V Coupe. This is a first-gen CTS-V, but we're talking about one that has been taken all the way to 900 hp.

Oh, and by the way, since were talking about respectable aftermarket output values here, there's a strict rule regarding such cars - never trust the numbers until you've seen their real-world effect.

We'd obviously prefer to see such monster sedans being put to the test on the drag strip, but, as we mentioned above, this isn't the case. Instead, the Caddy and the Dodge got together on a highway in Texas, going for the classic 1-2-3 game that sees one of the car's passengers screaming at the top of his lungs.

The Cadillac CTS-V serves as the camera car for this adventure, one that will only take about half a minute to understand.

