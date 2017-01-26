autoevolution

2018 Mercedes C-Class Spied Testing 48V Mild-Hybrid KERS, Torque Boost Coming

 
26 Jan 2017
by
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift has entered its final stages of development and, in the purest German tradition, the revamp will be focused on the technical side of the vehicle. One of the most advanced tech features coming with the revamp is a mild-hybrid system, one that can already be seen on the test cars.
Zoom in on the front wheels of the 2018 C-Class prototype in the video below and you'll notice a hub behind the front brake discs. This houses the KERS (kinetic energy regeneration system), which is part of the upcoming 48V mild-hybrid system.

The feature will at least be present on the new straight-six modular engine family the German engineers are developing, with these units set to spread throughout the MB range.

Efficiency bonus aside, the electrical assistance means we'll bet better low- and mid-range torque, which is exactly what you need with turbocharged engines.

As far as the aesthetic side of the C-Class facelift is concerned, the list of small touches will include the front and rear aprons, redesigned LED headlights, as well as new colors and wheel designs.The big picture
Green motoring fans expected the German automaker to come up with the next step in the hybridisation process since the current C-Class already packs two combustion-electric models.

The first, which is missing from the Mercedes-Benz U.S. line-up, is the C300h, which mixes a two-liter diesel and a 20 kW (26 hp/27 PS) electric motor, delivering a combined output of 228 hp (231 PS).

As for the second, the global offering we're talking about is labeled as the C350e. The plug-in hybrid setup mixes a 208 hp gas turbo-four with an electric motor that delivers 80 ponies. The PHEV hardware means the sedan also has an all-electric mode, one that brings a range of 20 miles (31 km).

The three-pointed star is expected to bring the 2018 C-Class to the market in the second half of this year, or in the first quarter of 2018.

