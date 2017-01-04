autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Spied, Gets Closer to Production

 
4 Jan 2017, 12:28 UTC ·
by
We are getting closer and closer to meeting the second generation of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, with the offroader having been recently spied while being unloaded from a truck.
All the camouflage is still in place, but the evolutionary, boxy styling of the Gelandewagen easily shines through the psychedelic wrap, with the most important visual change set to be the slightly wider stance of the vehicle.

In the purest German tradition, the most important updates will come under the skin. The military vehicle-derived architecture of the current model means the road manners of the model are less than ideal, even in AMG-massaged G63 trim.

The 2018 G-Class will ride on a new platform that's expected to make heavy use of aluminum. To start with, the architecture will bring a massive diet, with the rumored diet ranging between 440 and 900 lbs (200 and 400 kg).

Then there are the suspension improvements. Entering the rumor area, we'll mention the G-Class is expected to switch to an independent configuration. The three-pointed star could make use of its Nissan tie-up, since the Japanese carmaker has gifted the rear axle of the double-cab 2016 Navara models with a five-link setup.

Just as importantly, the G-Wagen could receive an air suspension, with the spring configuration change bringing multiple benefits, such as allowing the driver to change the ride height of the vehicle.

Stepping inside the SUV, we'll remind you that a previous spy video has already shown us the dashboard of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, adding to the previously-leaked analog instrument cluster.

In the firepower department, an all-new modular engine family will animated the offroader, with most of the units set to feature a 49-volt mild-hybrid system that will boost efficiency and reduce turbo lag.

The G63 badge will see the current 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 retiring, with the Affalterbach model receiving a massaged incarnation of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 currently found on the G500 and G500 Squared.

The second coming of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class should take place by the end of the year, so you should stay tuned for more news on this rugged terrain matter.

