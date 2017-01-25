2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Spied, Gets Closer to Production

This year will see the Mercedes-Benz E-Class family becoming complete, as the Cabriolet incarnation of the new E is now in its advanced driving stages, getting ready to join the Sedan, Estate and Coupe.





The open-air model has been recently spied and it seems that the German automaker isn't willing to reveal one square inch of the car. As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the A238 E-Class Cabriolet prototypes remain fully covered.However, the styling of the convertible is less important than the deep changes we'll find under its skin. For the first time in a decade, the Cabriolet, along with the Coupe, receives a dedicated platform instead of modified C-Class architectures.The MRA modular architecture, which now serves models as diverse as the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class , will bring serious improvements on multiple fronts.Since we're talking about a Cabriolet, the torsional rigidity boost is more than welcome. More importantly, the rear passengers will be treated with generous knee room. The vehicle is set to grow a bit, but, with the help of the aluminum-friendly platform, its scale footprint won't be increased.When we tested the retiring Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet , we came across a surprisingly cozy experience, thanks to the tech assets of the model. Mix the bulletproof-grade insulation of the canvas top and systems such as the windscreen-topping AirCap, the power wind deflector and the neck-caressing AirScarf and you'll understand why.The turbo-four model we reviewed still managed to deliver a respectable driving experience and the upcoming inline-six engine family the German automaker is almost ready to release will take things to the next level, even when compared to the V6 units of its predecessors - the famous smoothness of the L6 configuration will be aided by the 48V mild-hybrid tech.The rumor mill talks about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but we might see the model getting its private launch event later in the year.