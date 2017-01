It's not every day that our spy photographers catch not one, but two future Mercedes-AMG models being put through their paces at the exact same location.

AMG

SUV

That is exactly what happened this weekend, though, when both the 2018 Mercedes-GLC63 Coupe and a regular GLC63 were spotted in Northern Sweden, during winter testing.As most of you know, the twonameplates have never been used on a Mercedes-Benz before, but there is a start for everything, and these two should arrive with a bang.In a way, they are the crossover counterparts for the C63 Sedan and C63 Coupe, but things go a little deeper than that if you look at the bigger picture.Both will be powered by a new version of the twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 that delivers 476 hp in the C63 and 510 hp in the C63 S. We say “a version” because the GLC63 and GLC63 S will get slightly improved variants of the “hot-vee” mills , which have yet to make an appearance under the hoods of the facelifted C-Class W205 The extra horsepower and torque aren't the only reasons why the GLC63 in both coupe and regular guise should be a tad quicker from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) than its sedan counterparts, but the addition of standard 4Matic all-wheel-drive.On top of it, the multi-clutch version of the 9G-Tronic transmission should also make an appearance, making the two performance SUV a lot more efficient regarding both fuel economy and power delivery.It is not yet clear if the intelligent 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system introduced on the latest E63 will also find its way on the two GLC models, but one can only hope that both will score high on the drifting table.Expect the GLC63 Coupe to be unveiled in the next few months, followed by the GLC63 Coupe by the end of the year, most likely at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Pricing should start at a slightly higher level than the C63 in Coupe guise, so they won't be cheap. Beating the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio around the Nordschleife will probably be worth it for some.