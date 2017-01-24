autoevolution

2018 Citroen DS7 Cross Makes Spyshot Debut, SUV Could Come to U.S. as 2018 Model

 
24 Jan 2017, 12:25 UTC ·
by
Citroen is determined to reinvent its DS premium sub-brand now that the latter is well into its second decade of market presence. One of the key pillars of this plan is connected to SUVs, with the DS high-riding offensive set to kick off next year, when the DS7 Cross is set to come to the market.
Sharing its platform and many of its components with the Peugeot 3008, the DS7 Cross (the moniker is still tentative) will see the EMP2 platform being taken into the premium side of the compact crossover market. Keep in mind that the architecture will also spawn the Opel Grandland X, whose spyshots we brought you earlier today.

To help you "peek" through the heavy camouflage covering the prototype seen in these spyshots, we've added a few pictures of the DS Wild Rubis Concept. Delivered back in 2013, the Concept won't have too much in common with the production model we're discussing here, but it does offer us a decent idea of how a DS-branded crossover looks like.

On the tech front, the crossover, which will measure over 4.4 meters (173 inches) in length, will be animated by turbocharged units - the engine line-up of the upcoming model's Peugeot sibling kicks off with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gas unit delivering 129 hp, while a 163 hp 1.6-liter powerplant comes next. On the diesel front, things start with a 98 hp 1.6-liter mill, followed by a 148 hp 2.0-liter engine - why the imperial horsepower numbers? This has to do with the potential U.S. arrival of the DS7 Cross, but American customers should probably look past the oil-burning part of the paragraph above.

The DS7 Cross, which is set to be built in France starting next year, will obviously inherit the upcoming plug-in hybrid version of the 3008. Speaking of which, the plush vehicle will also offer all-wheel-drive, using a hybrid setup instead of conventional AWD hardware.

The French automaker has been planing an U.S. market return for quite some time now and a reinforced DS line-up seems like the proper way to turn the plan into showroom reality.
