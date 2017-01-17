2018 BMW M4 Facelift Coupe and Cabrio Hit the Track in Official Videos

We have never doubted BMW's capacity to make a cool YouTube video. It's their styling and engine tuning we are worried about, as the M4 facelift has come looking just as before.





In the official press photos, they try to pull the wool over our eyes with an optional black grille and some GTS-style wheels. But we all expected a GTS power bump instead.



The upside is that the adaptive LED headlights will be standard on both M4 models. But it will take a BMW anorak to spot the revised taillight graphics and remember the 2012 concept from which they came.



Inside, you get... wait, let us squint a bit. Okay, so apparently, the two M4 models feature the updated version of the Professional Navigation system and other ConnectedDrive features. There is also double-stitching everywhere on the dashboard.



The M4 Coupe in the photo gallery looks so good because it's been fitted with the Competition package. It gets yo those awesome-looking seats with holes in the middle, and you can specify carbon everywhere. Also, power gets bumped to 450 hp, while a host of other features gets a slight tune. Only by specifying the Competition package do you gain access to the awesome 20-inch 666 M wheels, which look like they came off the GTS.



The twins look undeniably hot in these official videos. But did they pull a Mission Impossible and match the footage to different engine sounds? Still, it's nice to see the manual as a center of attention for a change.







