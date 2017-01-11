2017 Toyota Prius c Gets Advanced Driver Assist Tech As Standard

Toyota
has improved its smallest hybrid for the 2017 model year, and it now includes the company’s Safety Sense-C driver assistance technologies as standard.
We are referring to the Toyota Prius c
, which has received the Toyota Safety Sense C, or TSS-C for short, as a standard for all model grades. The previous model year only had it as an option for two Prius c equipment levels, but now it has become standard, which is a significant advantage for the customers of one of the most affordable hybrid cars on the U.S. market.
The Toyota Safety Sense-C integrates a suite of systems that assist the driver in preventing an accident. It incorporates the automatic high beam assistant, which switches between low beams and high beams as it spots oncoming vehicles, a lane departure alert, and a Pre-collision system.
The latter is functional between seven (11 km/h) and 85 mph (136 km/h), and has a camera and a laser beam at its disposal. If an imminent collision is recognized, the driver is alerted with audio and visual methods.
In case the driver does nothing, the system will attempt to prevent the crash by applying the brakes, which will mitigate the effects of the said impact. If the driver notices and reacts, the system keeps helping him by using Brake Assist, which delivers additional braking force.
The technology described above, a frontal collision mitigation system, will be mandatory on all new automobiles of the 2022 model year in the USA, but Toyota
and Lexus
want to stay ahead of the pack and make them standard on their products by the end of this year.
The 2017 model year of the Prius c
also gets other improvements, which involve a redesigned front end, a new front bumper, modified side rocker panels, and a blacked-out rear spoiler.
Customers of the 2017 Toyota Prius c have to choose between four equipment grades, which are called One, Two, Three, and Four.