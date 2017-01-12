autoevolution
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Decatted Fi Exhaust Howls Like a Racecar

 
It was September 2015 when Zuffenhausen introduced the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911, shaking the rear-engined universe by introducing forced induction below the Turbo badge. To this day, many still complain about the majority of Neunelfer models going turbo, due to the inevitable lag and aural issues associated with the move.
At least when it comes to the decibel-related part of the tuning work adventure, aftermarket developers are more than happy to assist 911 owners and we're here to show you one of the most vocal tuning solutions on the market.

This comes from Fi Exhaust, which has gifted a 991.2 Carrera S with its custom exhaust. The near-supercar was caught on camera, with the result being shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The list of hardware goodies fitted to the rear-engined machine involves a catback valve-gifted muffler that packs dual tips, as well as an ultra-high-flow downpipe that skips the catalytic converter.

The resulting soundtrack is downright vicious, whether we're referring to a simple revving episode or an all-out launch. Don't expect the type of soundtrack that can take away the 911's Grand Tourer shine, though.

Thanks to the valves used by the muffler, the driver can choose the level of aural intensity. And the best part of it all is that the said valves can be controlled through a smartphone app.

The Taiwan-based aftermarket developer's video also showcases this part of the dB adventure delivered by this Fi Exhaust, allowing us to see just how simple it is to play with the voice of your Neunelfer.

Mind you, the catless exhaust is a piece pf illegal hardware in most parts of the world, so you might want to check out your local legislation before going for such an upgrade, be it for a Porsche 911 or not. 

