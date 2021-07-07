Zoe Zetona Drone Shoots Clear Top to Bottom Views With Up Front Camera Payload

Acecore Technologies, the company behind the Acecore Zoe quadcopter, is back with its successor: the Zoe Zetona. This new commercial drone, designed for field surveying flights, comes with a unique feature: it carries its payload up front to give you the best unobstructed views.
Instead of positioning the payload on the drone's underside, Acecore used a custom-made gimbal to attach the camera in front of the drone's body. Operators can tilt the gimbal to obtain clear views from top to bottom, or from Zenith to Nadir, as the company puts it (that's where the drone's name came from).
Zoe Zetona can work with a limited number of high-end sensors, such as the 60-megapixel Sony A7r IV mirrorless camera. It comes with two configurations – F9P, L1/ L2 RTK precision positioning teams with four or eight rotors to stabilize the drone when it performs high-risk inspections.
While the quadcopter configuration is capable of handling any obstacle, having eight engines increases flight performance, stability, and overall safety. The drone also offers a single or dual operator setup.
According to Acecore founder and CEO Jorit Linders, "one of the biggest technical challenges we faced was giving the secondary camera operator control over the drone's yaw movement to adjust the live camera view when inspecting an asset."
In order to ensure a safe operation, Acecore successfully implemented the dual setting by letting the pilot in command have complete control over the drone's movements. With a flight time of 26 minutes per charge, Zoe Zetona can be flown in all weather conditions.
Built with true carbon fiber, the drone can withstand continuous wind speeds of 29 mph (50 kph) while holding a payload weight of a maximum of 2.2 kilograms (5 pounds). Other features include sensors for obstacle avoidance and an encrypted radio link with a datalink range of 9.9 miles (16 km).
Acecore is currently prototyping the Zetona Backpack, a one-size-fits-all transport system that allows operators to carry the drone with ease.
