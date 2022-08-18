Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Chilling With His Friends on a Luxury Yacht Called Unknown

Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a fan of luxurious things – whether they come as a powerful sports car or a sleek yacht. To enjoy his summer, the AC Milan striker took his friends on a yacht called Unknown.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t mind showing his 55 million followers on Instagram that he has a very luxurious lifestyle. The 40-year-old soccer icon, who has an estimated net worth of $190 million, usually shares his cars, his workout routine, and his vacations on exotic yachts with his fans.
Ibrahimovic has made it a tradition to add a new supercar each year for his birthday. So far, he’s treated himself to a Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider, a Ferrari Monza SP2, and a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition. Besides these birthday gifts, he also owns a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Ferrari F430 Spider.
While on holiday, Ibrahimovic took to social media to share a snippet of his holiday on his yacht. Although he owns an $8 million Riva 100 Corsaro yacht called Unknown, with a gray exterior and plenty of luxury features, the Swedish athlete star seems to have spent the holiday on another vessel.
In the past, Ibrahimovic has shared his interest in a Benetti Oasis 40M called Rebeca. Now, it looks like the AC Milan striker was on vacation on yet another yacht called Unknown, but a Benetti Oasis 34M. We get a good look at it in the short video posted on his Instagram account, filmed with a drone showing the vessel in all its glory.
According to Ocean Yacht Charter, Unknown is a 2022 Benetti Oasis luxury yacht, which comes with a big main deck and open views, perfect for chilling with friends. It has a length of 112'9 ft (34.36 m) and a beam of 25'3 ft (7.70 m). Thanks to this, it can accommodate up to ten guests in five suites, comprising a master suite on the main deck, two VIP suites, and two twin cabins located on the lower deck. They all have ensuite facilities. It also has enough space for seven crew members.
It's put in motion by twin MTU 10 V engines that put out 2,000 horsepower each, taking it to a maximum speed of 16 knots (18 mph / 30 kph) and a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph).
There's a glass-fronted pool on the main deck, with plenty of sofas and lounges. The vessel also comes with a tender, two jet skis, and four Seabobs. In case the people on board want to stay in shape, there's also gym equipment on the sundeck, with a Technobike, a Technobench, and four treadmills. And knowing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his intense workouts, he might just use them. So far, it’s unclear whether the soccer star is renting the yacht, or he finally decided to purchase another one.
