Zeva's Flying Saucer Is Back, This Time With Video Proof That It Can Stay in the Air

More on this:

1 Swiss-Made Hybrid Tilt-Wing eVTOL With Eight Seats Boasts a 630-Mile Range

2 There's a New eVTOL in Town. It's Called a Volar and It Nailed Its Test Flight in Dubai

3 Joby Unveils Second Air Taxi Prototype, It Will Soon Begin Flight Testing

4 Archer's Ultra-Silent eVTOL Soars to the Skies for the First Time

5 A Flying Saucer That Can Cruise at 160 Mph Could Be Your Personal Car in the Future