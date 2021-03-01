Hybrid and Electric Airplanes Are NASA’s Next Target, Agency Looking for Help

Zero Motorcycles-Powered Polaris Ranger Side-by-Side Coming in Early 2022

In September last year, electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero announced a partnership with Polaris to create new electric vehicles. Almost six months later, news of the first development coming from this collaboration broke. 1 photo



The current Ranger EV , selling from $11,899, is powered by a single 48-volt induction motor good for 30 hp that draws power from a traditional lead-acid battery. The hardware on it will probably change, as it is the Ranger that was chosen to be the first product



“The strength of our partnership with Zero Motorcycles and our own investments in electrification R&D enable us to leverage advancements in electric powertrains and performance to drive the off-road industry into the future,” said in a statement Mike Donoughe, senior vice president and chief technical officer, Polaris Inc.



“This will be one of the most technically advanced off-road vehicles on the market and reinforces Polaris’ position as the innovation leader in powersports.”



No details on the side-by-side have been released so far, but



As per the deal between the two, Zero will develop the powertrain technology—that means both hardware and the electronic software—while Polaris will handle the development and manufacture of the rest of the vehicles.



