Zero-Mile 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Is a God-Tier Beast for Your Inner Speed Junkie

Mind you, keeping this fiend under control is going to require some serious skill.
On a scale of one to legitimately bonkers, the brutal 2021 MY Ducati Panigale V4 SP is quite simply off the damn charts. Underneath is entrancing bodywork lies a liquid-cooled Desmosedici Stradale V4 monstrosity, featuring four valves per cylinder, a counter-rotating crankshaft, and a colossal displacement of 1,103cc.
The engine is mated to a hydraulically-actuated dry slipper clutch and a six-speed DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) transmission with straight-cut gears. At a whopping 13,000 rpm, the Duc’s four-cylinder powerhouse is capable of supplying as much as 214 hp, while a feral torque output figure of 92 pound-feet (124 Nm) will be generated at approximately 9,500 revs.
Upon reaching the rear chain-driven carbon fiber wheel, this whole shebang enables the Panigale to hit speeds of up to 186 mph (300 kph). Bologna’s phenom comes equipped with a full suite of Ohlins suspension goodies, consisting of titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) NIX30 forks up north and a fully-adjustable TTX36 shock absorber down south.
At the front end, ample stopping power comes from dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo Monobloc Stylema R calipers. On the other hand, the V4 SP’s rear 17-inch hoop is brought to a halt by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor that’s paired with a twin-piston caliper. When its 4.2-gallon (16-liter) fuel chamber is filled to the brim, Ducati’s marvel tips the scales at a mere 427 pounds (194 kg).
If your pockets happen to be deeper than the Mariana Trench, then you may want to have a quick look at the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions because the 2021 Panigale V4 SP shown above these paragraphs is up for grabs! This sexy thing still hasn’t been taken on its first ride, and, unsurprisingly, the top bid of 23 grand doesn’t even get close to meeting the reserve price.
