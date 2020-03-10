Zero Labs Ford Bronco EV Conversion Packs 600 HP, Promises 190 Miles of Range

The original Bronco from the 1960s and 1970s is a top-tier collector’s item for the time being. Even Ford is aware of the hype given the revival of the Bronco as a body-on-frame SUV with the underpinnings from the Ranger pickup truck, but still, the oldtimer feels a little more special.
Manufactured between 1966 to 1977, the first generation came with a three-speed manual or automatic transmission and a selection of six- and eight-cylinder engines ranging from 170 to 302 cubic inches. The 4.9-liter Windsor is extremely desirable, but then again, this is 2020 and EVs are all the rage these days. As such, someone thought about an all-electric Bronco.
Enter Zero Labs of California, an automotive startup that will gladly sell you the turnkey EV for the princely price of $185,000 before options. Available with the bone-stock steel panels or a carbon-fiber package that weighs a little less, the electric utility vehicle rides on a dedicated chassis with independent suspension and a dual-motor setup totaling 600 HP.
The build starts with a nut-and-bold restoration of the donor vehicle, ensuring the roadworthiness of the e-Bronco for everyday driving. A 70-kWh battery of the lithium-ion type will have to suffice, translating to 190 miles (305 kilometers) and Level 3 DC fast-charging capability.
“Final specifications, design, and full list of available options will be available prior to restoration and conversion,” says Zero Labs, which is a bit of a bummer given the already high starting price. What we do know, however, is that the dual-motor setup is an optional extra while the entry-level specification packs 300 horsepower and half the torque. The company also promises a weight distribution of 50/50 and coilovers with Fox Racing shocks.
On that note, both the factory-steel and carbon-fiber options are “built-to-order commissions,” meaning that pricing will vary wildly between each build based on the level of equipment and finishes. The Bronco with Ranger hardware, on the other hand, should start at approximately $30,000 for the two-door body style, the same kind of money as a Jeep Wrangler.
