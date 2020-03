Zero Labs Ford Bronco EV Conversion Packs 600 HP, Promises 190 Miles of Range

EV

Manufactured between 1966 to 1977, the first generation came with a three-speed manual or automatic transmission and a selection of six- and eight-cylinder engines ranging from 170 to 302 cubic inches. The 4.9-liter Windsor is extremely desirable, but then again, this is 2020 and EVs are all the rage these days. As such, someone thought about an all-electric Bronco.Enter Zero Labs of California, an automotive startup that will gladly sell you the turnkeyfor the princely price of $185,000 before options. Available with the bone-stock steel panels or a carbon-fiber package that weighs a little less, the electric utility vehicle rides on a dedicated chassis with independent suspension and a dual-motor setup totaling 600The build starts with a nut-and-bold restoration of the donor vehicle, ensuring the roadworthiness of the e-Bronco for everyday driving. A 70-battery of the lithium-ion type will have to suffice, translating to 190 miles (305 kilometers) and Level 3 DC fast-charging capability.“Final specifications, design, and full list of available options will be available prior to restoration and conversion,” says Zero Labs, which is a bit of a bummer given the already high starting price. What we do know, however, is that the dual-motor setup is an optional extra while the entry-level specification packs 300 horsepower and half the torque. The company also promises a weight distribution of 50/50 and coilovers with Fox Racing shocks.On that note, both the factory-steel and carbon-fiber options are “built-to-order commissions,” meaning that pricing will vary wildly between each build based on the level of equipment and finishes. The Bronco with Ranger hardware , on the other hand, should start at approximately $30,000 for the two-door body style, the same kind of money as a Jeep Wrangler.