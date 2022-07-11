Zero-Emissions Elektra Trainer Aircraft Is Silent, Ultralight and Cost-Effective

Back in April, German UAS (unmanned aerial systems) developer Elektra Solar held the roll-out ceremony of its electric aircraft Elektra Trainer, designed for use in flight schools. The robust flying machine recently nailed its maiden flight and is now working on getting its certification.
Elektra Solar GmbH is a spin-off from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) Institute for Robotic and Mechatronics. The company specializes in manned and unmanned aerial systems and it is renowned for its solar-electric aircraft Elektra One Solar and Elektra Two Solar, as well as for its VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) drone with a flight endurance of three hours and a payload capacity of up to 2 kg (4.4 lb).
The Elektra Trainer is an ultralight two-seater based on the technology of Elektra One and was designed for flight schools and flight clubs. It boasts operating costs of less than $60 per hour, which is half the cost of a conventional aircraft.
At the end of June, Elektra Trainer had its maiden flight at Memmingen International Airport in Germany. It required less than 100 m (328 ft) to take off between business jets and commercial aircraft and it did it silently and emission-free. The test flight lasted for approximately 20 minutes and Elektra Solar says the aircraft demonstrated extraordinary characteristics, “rising like a jet with over 8 m/s (26 ft/s), flying in low cruising flight with only about 10 kW of power, without vibrations in the cockpit and with perfect stability”.
Elektra Trainer features a dual redundant electric drive system, a portable 12 kW charging station in the luggage compartment, good gliding properties, and a comfortable, 1.25 m/4.1 ft wide cockpit for tall pilots. It offers a flight time of 2.5 hours and a range of 300 km (186 miles). The aircraft can reach a top speed of 180 kph (111 mph).
Next for the Elektra Trainer is to begin its certification flight tests and complete the German UL certification by the end of 2022. Elektra Solar hopes for its Trainer to hit the European market in the next few years.
