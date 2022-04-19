Zeppelin-Inspired Suspended Buildings Are the Futuristic Answer for Eco-Friendly Cities

Apparently, air is not just for flying vehicles, but also for Sci-Fi floating buildings that could effectively fight the negative impact of climate change, while using Zeppelin-inspired cutting-edge technology.
Architect Andreas Tjeldflaat from Framlab created a unique design project that blends the latest technology with eco-friendly principles. Called Oversky, it’s comprised of a series of semi-floating futuristic dwellings that would effectively use the space between city buildings. They are based on the Zeppelin legacy, more specifically the lighter-than-air (LTA) technology. The structures are made of rigid carbon fiber frames that contain cells of Helium lift-gas. Tjeldflaat opted for this instead of hydrogen, because of its flammability limit.
Basically, these structures would levitate, but they would also be interconnected, and supported by different infrastructural links connecting the street with what the project calls “the cloudscape.”
In addition to Zeppelins, these unusual modules are also inspired by clouds, when it comes to their eco-friendly properties. They are meant to act as shaded microclimates for the city, effectively reflecting heat, while still allowing the sunlight to shine through. Using something called “nanophotonic engineering,” the structures are made of a foam-lime material with very small air pockets that reflect sunlight and radiation in a narrow band of the light spectrum. Plus, the structures are able to collect rain water, circulate it and even release it as a fine mist.
All of this enables the Oversky modules to eliminate even more heat from the streets, while also absorbing traffic noise. At the same time as accomplishing these environmental functions, these cloudscapes would serve as a variety of public spaces, from offices to shops.
The ambitious Oversky concept was recently displayed at the Bildmuseet art museum in Sweden. It’s still just a concept, but a useful one. Even if these suspended cloud-like buildings are more difficult to implement exactly the way that Tjeldflaat imagined them, the technology can be used at a smaller scale, as part of conventional architecture.
