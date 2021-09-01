Zenvo TSR-S Coming to IAA Mobility Show Next Week Wearing Pearlescent Ishvid Perlemor

5 Zenvo TS1 Z10 Joined by TS1 in Porsche Acid Green in Geneva

The 2021 IAA Mobility Show is set to take place next week from Tuesday September 7 to Sunday September 12 in Munich. Visitors will get to see the TSR-S wearing Pearlescent Ishvid Perlemor. It’s basically a tri-tone color configuration once you factor in the carbon fiber elements, but otherwise, the vehicle is mostly glossy white (or pearl), featuring various black/dark and blue accents.Looks aside, the TSR-S is a heck of a performer, weighing just 3,295 lbs (1,495) dry and using a large 5.8-liter V8 engine with twin superchargers. All in all, it produces 1,177 hp (1,194 ps) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque, resulting in a 0-62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of just 2.8 seconds.Keep your foot floored, and you hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.8 seconds before maxing out at an electronically limited top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). It’s not the fastest hypercar (or even supercar) in the world, but it’s not like you’re going to have a lot of opportunities to max this thing out anyway.In a nutshell, the TSR-S is a road-legal version of the more track-focused Zenvo TSR. It boasts a larger front grille with a large integrated splitter and diffuser, an adjustable carbon fiber wing, plus available convenience features such as a sound system and a climate control system“We are excited to showcase our TSR-S model at the IAA Mobility conference this year in Munich with our German dealer. After a successful summer events tour in the UK, we hope to carry on that momentum to the rest of the European events and bolster our relationship with the MOHR GROUP sales team,” said Zenvo Automotive CEO, Angela Hartman.The 2021 IAA Mobility Show is set to take place next week from Tuesday September 7 to Sunday September 12 in Munich.

