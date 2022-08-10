Zapata's New JetRacer Is the First Flying Car You Can Actually Take for a Test Drive

We’ve been teased with flying cars for years now, with so many companies making it sound like we’re all just days away from getting behind the wheel of one of these next-level VTOLs (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft and start living the life of the Jetsons. But we’re still very much grounded, still longing, still waiting…Now it finally looks like someone is ready to let us get a taste of the future and test drive one of these babies. Zapata announced recently that its new JetRacer flying car will be available to the public.
For those who are unfamiliar with Zapata, it is the company created by Franky Zapata, a.k.a. “the flying man”, as he goes in the media. He is a French inventor who’s passionate about anything that can fly, hence the nickname. He is famous for his flying over the English Channel using a homemade hoverboard/jetpack. The crazy dude also made the headlines earlier this year when he crashed his flyboard into a lake. But he got away from it with no serious injuries and with his sense of humor intact.
The latest Zapata creation is the JetRacer, a VTOL aircraft powered by 10 micro-turbo-jet engines, which can still fly in case it loses two of them. We don’t have all the specs for the flying car just yet, but we do know it is a single-seater with a maximum carrying capacity of 200 kg (440 lb). It can reach altitudes of 3,000 m (9,842 ft) and fly at a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph). The JetRacer boasts of being able to withstand strong, turbulent winds.
Now here’s the most interesting part about the JetRacer. Zapata is kicking off a flight test campaign in the United States and 25 lucky folks will have the opportunity to take the JetRacer for a spin.
Those who wish to participate have to sign up on the website and 25 participants of the 100 chosen finalists will get to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime adventure and turn into VTOL pilots for a day. You’ll find out more details about the flight test campaign after you sign up. Meanwhile, you can see the JetRacer in action in the video below.
