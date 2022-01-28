Zaiser's Gorgeous Motorcycle of the Future's Got a Brother Now, Should Launch This Year

While it’s been quiet on the Zaiser Motors front for a while now, the Colorado-based startup that promised us the bike of the future, an “electric motorcycle with a soul”, has been busy perfecting its gorgeous two-wheeler and now comes with some long-awaited updates.
The Zaiser Electrocycle is one attractive bike, at least in theory, and one that boasts some pretty impressive specs, too. Its 16.5 kWh battery should keep the wheels rolling for 300 miles (483 km) and it comes with fast charging capabilities.
When it first announced the Electrocycle, Zaiser only mentioned one model, which would be priced at approximately $25,000 and will offer the aforementioned range, will be equipped with a twin-hub electric motor and will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3.6 seconds. Meanwhile, that Zaiser Electrocycle was named the Silhouette, and it is the flagship, the most powerful and costly one. It will weigh 610 lb (276 kg) and will be able to reach a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph).
The Electrocycle is packed with smart safety features such as proximity sensors, wearable interconnectivity, and a roadside assistance system.
But a new version of the bike was also revealed by Zaiser, and that is the Arrow, a smaller Electrocycle that’s more suited for weaving in and out of traffic in the concrete canyons of the city, as explained by the manufacturer. The Arrow weighs only 380 lb (172 kg) and it can reach a top speed of 100 mph (160 kph). Range-wise, it goes for up to 160 miles (257 km) on a charge. The Arrow is way more decently priced, at just $8,500.
Last spring, when we first covered the Zaiser Electrocycle, the company hoped to launch the bike by the end of 2021 or early 2022. While the first one didn’t happen, Zaiser Motors did state for Forbes recently that it is on its way to producing the bikes this year, although we still don’t have a specific date. The company has managed to raise over $100,000 via crowdfunding and said it would soon open pre-orders for the motorcycles. You can check out the bike's earlier crowdfunding campaign launch video below.
